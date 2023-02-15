Coop export house inaugurated

Tribune News Service

Karnal, February 14

Union Home and Cooperative Minister Amit Shah today inaugurated a cooperative export house, which was earlier an Agro Mall constructed during the previous Congress government in 2014.

Addressing the gathering, country’s first Union Cooperative Minister Shah appreciated the ML Khattar-led government for establishing the cooperative export house, which would be beneficial for farmers and traders.

“I am happy that Khattar has established the export house in a mall. It is a sophisticated place, where producers have to bring their produce and the rest of the work such as testing, packaging and exports will be done from here,” Shah added.

He appreciated the Khattar government for various initiatives — becoming the first state in the country to have educated panchayats, first kerosene-free state, getting the status of maximum ODF-plus villages and pioneer in opening of startups. The Union Minister further said the day was not far when besides basmati, vegetables from the state would also be exported to the Gulf countries.

Shah also started the Sanjhi Dairy scheme, which will provide the facility of fodder, vaccination and veterinary consultancy to landless farmers.

On the occasion, Shah inaugurated an Internet radio, ‘Sahakarita Vani’, for farmers and cooperative institutions. It will provide them scientific information regarding farming and animal breeding.

Shah also laid the stone of a Rs 150 crore ethanol plant at the Panipat Cooperative Sugar Mill. It will have a capacity of 90 kilo litre per day.

He also laid the foundation stone of a Rs 200 crore cooperative milk plant at Bidwas in Rewari district having a capacity of 5 lakh litre per day. It will meet the requirement of milk in the NCR.

Meanwhile, the National Cooperative Development Corporation presented a letter of acceptance of Rs 10,000 crore to the state’s Cooperative Institutions, which will provide easy loan on less interest to cooperatives.

Speaking on the occasion, CM Khattar said they had been making efforts to increase exports in the cooperative sector.