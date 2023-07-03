Coop society manager suspended in Yamunanagar

Tribune News Service

Yamunanagar, July 2

A manager of a cooperative society was suspended on the charges of dereliction of duty in Yamunanagar district.

The action came against Pramod Kumar of Khajuri village after a group of farmers protested on June 26, alleging that fertiliser was not being distributed to them in a transparent manner at the Khajuri cooperative society in the district.

As per an order issued by Jitendra Kaushik, assistant registrar of cooperative societies on June 27, an inspector of the societies, submitted his report, alleging that the manager committed negligence in performing his duty and remained absent from his office. “Manager Pramod Kumar is immediately suspended,” read the order.

Alleging irregularities in the distribution of urea, a group of farmers protested and demanded action against the manager on June 26.

Marginal farmers were being ignored while urea was being given to farmers having large holdings, they added.

They also alleged that the bags of fertilisers were being offloaded at a private place instead of the Khajuri cooperative society’s building. After receiving information, an official of the Agriculture Department reached the spot and investigated the matter. Later, a notice was issued to the manager.