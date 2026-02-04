Cooperative societies can’t be treated as govt bodies: Punjab and Haryana High Court

The Punjab and Haryana High Court has made it clear that a cooperative society cannot automatically be taken to court by filing a writ petition. The court ruled such a petition could be filed only if the society was effectively run or controlled by the government, carried out public duties like a government body, or had specific legal duties fixed by law.

Justice Harpreet Singh Brar made it clear that delay on a cooperative society’s part in paying retirement benefits to an employee was not enough to bring it under the high court’s writ powers, unless the society was actually functioning as a government-controlled or public body.

The judgment is significant as it says cooperative societies cannot be treated like government departments merely because an employee’s dues are paid late. The ruling came as Justice Brar dismissed a writ petition seeking directions to a cooperative marketing-cum-processing society to pay interest at 12 per cent per annum on retirement dues allegedly withheld from the petitioner-employee’s retirement on July 31, 2015, till their release on February 13, 2018.

Framing the core issue, Justice Brar observed: “The sole question that arises for determination is whether the writ petition is maintainable against respondent — a cooperative society.” The bench took note of the petitioner’s contentions that his “legitimate retirement benefits were withheld without any justifiable cause” for over two-and-a-half years despite uninterrupted service from 1975 until his superannuation. The eventual release after “protracted litigation including a contempt petition” entitled him to interest.

Opposing the plea at the threshold, the society argued that it did not qualify as “State” or “other authority” under Article 12. It submitted that there was neither pleading nor proof of “deep or pervasive” State control — financial or administrative — over its functioning, the “essential litmus test” laid down by the Supreme Court.

Accepting the objection, Justice Brar observed that the society was registered under the Haryana Cooperative Societies Act and that the petitioner “has not pleaded or demonstrated that respondent is state-funded, state-controlled, or performs public functions akin to governmental functions.” The court further observed that there was “no assertion of statutory duty or deep and pervasive state control” and that the respondent’s categorical stand — that the Government has no control over the society, either financially or administratively — remained uncontroverted.

Before parting, the bench held: “The petitioner has failed to establish that respondent No. 3 is an instrumentality of the state or discharges any public/statutory duty.”

Consequently, the preliminary objection regarding maintainability was well-founded, and the writ petition was dismissed “on this ground alone, without expressing any opinion on the merits of the claim for interest”.