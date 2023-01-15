Cop among 3 arrested for cattle smuggling

Gurugram, January 14
The Nuh police arrested three persons, including a head constable of Delhi Police, for allegedly being involved in cattle slaughtering and smuggling. Two head of cattle and a vehicle were seized from them. All three were produced in a city court and sent to judicial custody, the police said on Saturday.
According to the police, the trio was identified as Amit Kumar, a resident of Mitraon in Delhi; Yogesh Kumar Meena, a native of Sawai Madhopur district in Rajasthan; and Aamir, a resident of Cheela village in Nuh district. Yogesh is a head constable with the Delhi Police and was posted at Mohan Garden police station, Dwarka, said the police.
The police said that on Wednesday night, a team of Sadar police station, Tauru, led by sub-inspector Hardev Singh got information through ‘gau-rakshak’ Monu Manesar about cattle smugglers. The police put up a barricade and stopped the vehicle of the smugglers near Bhajlaka village. On seeing the police, the trio tried to escape after leaving their vehicle in which two animals were in a tied condition. Soon after, the police nabbed the trio.
An FIR was registered against the accused under Sections 5/13 (2), 17 of Haryana Gauvansh Sanrakshan and Gausamvardhan Act, 2015 at Sadar Tauru police station on Wednesday.
The trio was produced in a city court and sent to judicial custody. The two animals were sent to a ‘gaushala’. — OC
Got a tip-off
- The Sadar police station at Tauru got information about cow smugglers
- The police put up a barricade and stopped the vehicle of the smugglers
- Leaving their vehicle in which two head of cattle were tied, the miscreants tried to run away
- Soon after, the police nabbed the trio. The animals were sent to a ‘gaushala’
