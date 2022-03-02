Cop among 3 booked for misusing recovery van

Tribune News Service

Yamunanagar, March 1

The police have booked a constable and two personnel of the Home Guards Department, posted in the traffic police, Ambala, for allegedly misusing a recovery van of the department.

On the complaint of Joginder Singh, in-charge, police station (traffic police), Ambala, a case was registered against constable Kulwinder Singh and Home Guards personnel Deshraj and Harinder Singh, all posted at the police station (traffic police), Ambala, under Sections 114, 279, 336 and 427 at the Chhappar police station of Yamunanagar district on February 27. The complainant in his complaint said constable Kulwinder Singh was posted as a driver on the recovery van of the traffic police, Ambala.He said the personnel of Home Guards, Deshraj and Harinder Singh, were also posted in the traffic police. He said they with the recovery van were sent at the traffic cut in Shastri Colony of Ambala Cantonment at 8 pm on February 26. He added, they did not reach there but went to some other place without informing any official. Hesaid he came to know that the recovery van met with an accident near Saran village the next day. —