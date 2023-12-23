Cop arrested for raping minor domestic help

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, December 22

A Head Constable of the Gurugram police has been arrested for allegedly raping his 14-year-old domestic help. The suspect, identified as Anup Singh, was posted as an escort guard in Gurugram.

In her complaint, the minor’s aunt said the girl was working at the suspect’s house since November 1. She said Anup raped the 14-year-old and threatened to kill her if she informed anyone about the crime.

Following the complaint, an FIR was registered against him under relevant sections of the IPC at the women police station (West). After her medical examination was conducted and statements were recorded under Section 164 of the CrPC, the suspect was arrested today.

“The suspect has been suspended. The matter is being investigated and we are interrogating him,” said DCP (crime against women cell) Virender Vij.

