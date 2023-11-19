Cop arrested for taking Rs 20,000 bribe

Tribune News Service

Faridabad, November 18

The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Saturday arrested a Head Constable posted at the Dabua police station here for accepting a bribe of Rs 20,000. A case under the Prevention of Corruption Act has been registered in this connection.

According to police sources, the suspect, identified as Mustaq, was arrested following the complaint of Naresh, who was recently booked in an assault case. The suspect had allegedly demanded money for the removal of some sections of an FIR, following which, Naresh reported the matter to the ACB, which arrested the cop after laying a trap on Saturday.

