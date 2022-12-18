Cop arrested on graft charge

Yamunanagar, December 17
A team of the State Vigilance Bureau caught a head constable red-handed while taking a bribe of Rs 5,000 on Friday evening. The suspect was identified as Ajay Kumar, posted at the Radaur police station in Yamunanagar district.
He was today produced before a court here which sent him to judicial custody.
The complainant Jai Kumar of Jubbal village said his grandfather had died in a road accident on November 4. The police registered a case in this connection, but the head constable was demanding a bribe for further action in the case.
The team of the SVB arrested him from a computer repair shop on the Bubka road in Radaur.
