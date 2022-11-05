Cop arrested taking bribe

Kurukshetra, November 4
A team of the Vigilance Bureau arrested a policeman for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 40,000 for cancelling an FIR in Kurukshetra today.
The team nabbed Sub-Inspector Balraj, posted at the Subhash Mandi police post, red-handedly. Anuj Walia, in his complaint to the State Vigilance Bureau, had claimed that a false FIR was registered against him and his family members and the SI haddemanded Rs 50,000 to cancel that FIR
