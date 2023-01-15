Cop booked for rape, promised woman job in Yamunanagar

Tribune News Service

Yamunanagar, January 14

An Exempted Assistant Sub-Inspector was booked for allegedly raping a woman on the pretext of providing her a job at a private hospital in Yamunanagar.

A case has been registered under rape charge against Exempted Assistant Sub-Inspector Suresh Kumar at the women police station on Thursday.

Exempted Assistant Sub-Inspector Suresh Kumar is posted as in-charge of dial 112 service in the Chhachhrauli police station area.

The complainant said she was having a marital dispute with her husband. Therefore, she needed a job for earning bread, the complainant said.

She alleged that Suresh met her at the women police station in Yamunanagar. He promised to provide her a job at a private hospital with his approach, the complainant said.

“The Exempted Assistant Sub-Inspector raped me at separate hotels in Yamunanagar district in the last week of December 2022 and on January 2, 2023,” alleged the victim.

The woman alleged that she was threatened with dire consequences if she disclosed the incidents to anyone by the Exempted Assistant Sub-Inspector.