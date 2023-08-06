Cop booked for torturing youth in custody

Tribune News Service

Karnal, August 5

An exemptee sub-inspector (ESI) and three other persons have been booked for allegedly taking a 17-year-old youth in custody and torturing him.

The accused, ESI Ilam Singh, in-charge of the Sector-6 police post, Himanshu, Deepak and Sultan Singh, have been booked under Sections 323, 506 and 34 of the IPC.

Birma Singh, a resident of Gopi Wali Gamri colony in the city, alleged that his son Arvind had a scuffle with another youth Aryan in June. He said the matter was settled in a panchayat, but Himanshu (Aryan’s friend) had a grudge against his son. So he, along with others, attacked Arvind on June 13.

Birma said they had filed a complaint and to counter this complaint, Himanshu’s family too filed a complaint. He alleged the ESI called them on June 22 for probe and took his son into custody. He said the ESI tortured Arvind at the behest of Himanshu’s family and others. Birma added Himanshu’s family had also beaten his son. SP Shashank Kumar Sawan Confirmed the FIR.

