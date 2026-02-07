Cop dead, 13 injured as swing, gate collapses at Surajkund fair in Haryana’s Faridabad

A police officer on duty was killed and more than 13 persons, including a child and a cop, were injured after a swing and Gate No. 2 collapsed at the Surajkund International Crafts Fair here on Saturday evening.

The deceased was identified as Inspector Jagdish (58) of Palwal Police, who was deployed for fair duty and posted at the police lines in Palwal. He is survived by two daughters and a son.

Jagdish was set to retire in March after completing 36 years of service .

He tried to save people and showed great bravery, but in the process he received severe injuries to his face and head, an official said.

An eyewitness said when he saw the swing crashing down, people and police officers, without caring about their safety, rushed to the area and pulled out the injured from the ride.

Prompt action by police helped save several lives, he said.

District Deputy Commissioner Ayush Sinha and Tourism MD Parth Gupta reached the spot soon after receiving information. Arrangements were made for the immediate treatment of the injured.

According to police, the swing accident occurred around 6 pm. Nearly 15 persons were riding the swing when it titled and came crashing onto the ground, they said.

The collapse triggered panic at the fairgrounds and rescue operations were launched promptly.

फरीदाबाद में आयोजित सूरजकुंड मेले के दौरान हुए हादसे से अत्यंत दुखी हूँ। इस दुर्घटना में जान गँवाने वाले व्यक्ति के परिजनों के प्रति गहरी संवेदना व्यक्त करता हूँ। साथ ही, घायल हुए लोगों के समुचित एवं तत्काल उपचार के लिए संबंधित अधिकारियों को आवश्यक दिशा-निर्देश जारी कर दिए गए… — Nayab Saini (@NayabSainiBJP) February 7, 2026

During the rescue operation, a stall operator, Raghav, was struck by a swing grill, injuring his shoulder.

Earlier, around 5 pm, Gate No. 2 of the fairgrounds had suddenly collapsed, injuring two persons — Sumit Malhotra, a resident of Sector 28, and a child.

A senior police officer said nine injured persons were rushed to a nearby private hospital, while four were taken to BK Civil Hospital.

“The injured are being treated in hospitals. The incidents are being investigated and strict action will be taken against those responsible. An FIR will also be registered,” the Deputy Commissioner said.

The crafts fair is being held from January 31 to February 15, showcasing the finest traditions of handicrafts, handlooms, culture, and cuisine from different states of the country, as well as from other countries.