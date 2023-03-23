Cop dies by suicide

Tribune News Service

Karnal, March 22

A constable committed suicide by hanging himself at the Haryana Police Academy in Madhuban after losing about Rs 17 lakh in online gambling. The deceased was identified as Rajinder, said ASI Parveen Kumar, the investigation officer. He committed suicide in the barracks. The body has been sent for the postmortem, he added. The police have also recovered a suicide note, which revealed that he suffered losses in online gambling.

