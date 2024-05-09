Gurugram cop extorts Rs 4 lakh from theft accused, nabbed

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, May 8

The Gurugram police have arrested a head constable for extorting Rs 4 lakh from a Delhi man, who was arrested in a case of theft.

Taking note of the matter, the department has suspended the head constable deployed in the Civil Lines police station and the SHO of the police station. An FIR was registered in this regard against the constable at the Civil Lines police station.

SHO also suspended On April 24, Head Constable Kulwinder, posted at the Civil Lines police station, arrested the man in a theft case. He took him to the police station and later produced him in court. The Civil Lines SHO was also suspended after the matter came to light.

According to the police, the arrested head constable was identified as Kulwinder. They said a Delhi resident filed a complaint to the DCP (West) Karan Goel on May 3, accusing the head constable of extorting Rs 4 lakh from him.

In his complaint, the Delhi resident said he was engaged in the work of sale and purchase of scrap goods in Delhi. On April 24, Head Constable Kulwinder posted at the Civil Lines police station arrested him in a case of theft. He took him to the police station and later produced him in a court.

The head constable demanded money in lieu of not taking his remand and not framing him in any other case. It was on April 26, his nephew gave Rs 4 lakh to the head constable.

Acting on the complaint, an investigation was conducted by the ACP city Mukesh Kumar. The allegations made by the complainant were found to be true during the probe.

Thus, an FIR was registered under Section 384 (extortion) of the IPC and under the Prevention of Corruption Act at the civil line police station and the accused head constable was arrested.

“Corruption will not be tolerated under any circumstances. We have not only arrested the accused head constable, but also suspended the SHO of the civil line police station, along with the head constable. This action of the Gurugram Police against corruption will continue,” Varun Dahiya, ACP crime, said.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Gurugram