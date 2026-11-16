Cop faces action over delay in filing challan in HAU assault case

The Hisar police have initiated departmental proceedings against investigation officer Jasvir Singh for failing to submit the challan within the stipulated period in the case registered against Chaudhary Charan Singh Haryana Agricultural University (HAU) Assistant Professor Radhe Shyam, resulting in the accused securing default bail.

The action follows a recommendation by Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini.

The CM took cognisance of the recommendation made by then Divisional Commissioner Ashok Kumar Garg in his inquiry report into the police and administrative handling of the June 10, 2025, incident on the HAU campus, in which some protesting students were allegedly assaulted by Radhe Shyam and others.

The CM’s office wrote to the DGP, directing him to initiate departmental proceedings.

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Hisar SP Siddhant Jain said a departmental inquiry was being conducted against the investigation officer under the supervision of a DSP-level officer.

The Divisional Commissioner’s inquiry report specifically held that the investigation officer at the Civil Lines police station had failed to produce the challan in court within the prescribed period, leading to the grant of default bail to Radhe Shyam. It recommended departmental proceedings against him for the deliberate non-production of the challan within the stipulated period.

Radhe Shyam had been arrested in connection with an FIR registered under Sections 110, 190, 191(2), 191(3) and 351(3) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) for allegedly assaulting students during the protest.

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The incident had triggered a prolonged agitation on the university campus after several students were injured in a lathicharge.

They were protesting against a cut in scholarships when university security personnel allegedly assaulted them.

A video purportedly showing a university staff member assaulting students with a stick had also surfaced on social media.