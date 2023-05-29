Cop falls into trench, dies

Tribune News Service

Gurugram, May 28

A Haryana Police cop died after falling into a trench of an under-construction irrigation channel in the Farukhnagar area late last night. The deceased, identified as 54-year-old Yaadvir Singh, was posted at Udyog Vihar police station in Gurugram and was returning home at Khandewla on his bike when he fell into a 10-ft-deep trench dug near Jatola village. Passers-by spotted him and informed the police and his family. The police rushed him to PHC, Pataudi, from where he was referred to Medanta, but he died today.

His family has filed a case of negligence against the government contractor, claiming that the site was plunged into darkness and there was no signage informing about the construction or trench built by the contractor.

“They have dug a trench for building an irrigation channel. Construction material is lying all around and iron rods are protruding. There is no signage warning about the construction or the trench. This is a government site. Their negligence killed my brother,” Anil Singh stated in his complaint.