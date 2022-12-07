Cop held taking Rs 20,000 bribe

Faridabad, December 6
The Vigilance Department has arrested a head constable posted at the Old Faridabad police station for taking a bribe of Rs 20,000 from a resident in connection with a probe into a case.
The accused, identified as Vikram Singh, had allegedly demanded money for acting in favour of the complainant, who had approached him in connection with a case of assault being probed by the cop.
Ravinder Singh had reportedly approached him after one of his relatives was booked by the police for assaulting his brother over some dispute recently.
Vigilance officials laid a trap and the accused was nabbed while accepting money from the complainant in the police station today.
A case under the Prevention of Corruption Act has been registered against the head constable.
