Cop injured in exchange of fire, 1 arrested

Tribune News Service

Karnal, October 28

A head constable sustained bullet injuries in a brief exchange of fire between the accused of an attempt-to-murder case and a joint team of the STF, Rohtak, and the CIA-1, Kaithal, near Karora village in Kaithal district last night.

One person was arrested while the injured Head Constable Tarsem Kumar was undergoing treatment, said SP Upasana.

On the information of the STF, Rohtak, a team of the CIA-1 was sent with the STF to arrest three persons — Akash (alias Golu), Krishan and Sagar, all residents of Sanghi village in Rohtak district. They were accused in an attempt-to-murder case registered on August 2, the SP added.

Tarsem, Constable Harish and Constable Sandeep went to the canal bridge near Karora village with the STF to put up a barricade. Four bike-borne persons were signalled to stop, but they opened fire on the police. The police retaliated, but the miscreants fled after leaving their bike there.

The police chased them and arrested Akash (alias Golu) from the fields near Bakal canal bridge. A case has been registered against them at the Pundri police station.

