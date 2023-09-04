Cop jumps before moving train, dies

Tribune News Service

Karnal, September 3

A 44-year-old exemptee head constable (EHC) allegedly committed suicide by jumping before a moving train near Karnal city on Sunday. The deceased has been identified as Lakhi Ram, a resident of Nissing and posted at the Nissing police station, said Jasbir Singh, SHO, GRP, Karnal.

The actual reason behind the incident is yet to be determined but as per the police, over five years back, he was an alcohol addict and had started consuming it again.

“We have initiated inquest proceedings under Section 174 of the CrPC,” said the SHO.

