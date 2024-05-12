Cop murdered in Jhajjar, kin hold protest

Tribune News Service

Jhajjar, May 11

Family members and locals of Soldha village here today held a protest after a Haryana police Constable, Rajpal, died at PGIMS-Rohtak during treatment after he was attacked by a group of assailants two days ago.

The protesters assembled at the Mini-Secretariat here, demanding the immediate arrest of Rajpal’s killers.

They reached the protest site with his body in an ambulance from PGIMS. The protesters were pacified by the police, who assured them that the accused would be arrested soon.

The deceased’s cousin, Nitesh, said Rajpal and his family members were attacked by a group of locals at their house in the village on Thursday following an altercation. Rajpal, who was in a critical condition, was rushed to PGIMS, where he succumbed to his injuries.

“The family took the body to the Mini-Secretariat in Jhajjar to pressure the police authorities to nab the accused at the earliest. Seven persons have been booked in the case,” said a police official, adding the accused were on the run.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Jhajjar #Rohtak