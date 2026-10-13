Cop nabbed taking bribe of Rs 10k in Rohtak

A team of the State Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau arrested an Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) of the Haryana Police, posted at the Sampla police station in Rohtak district, for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 10,000 in exchange for extending undue favour to an accused in a murder case.

Inspector Rohtash Singh of the bureau said the team received a complaint from Subhash, a resident of Hasangarh village in Rohtak district, alleging that ASI Deenbandhu was demanding a bribe from him. Acting on the complaint, the vigilance team laid a trap and caught the ASI red-handed while allegedly accepting Rs 10,000 from the complainant. Further legal action is being initiated against the accused, the inspector said.

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Sources said the ASI had allegedly received an initial instalment of the bribe and was pressuring the complainant to pay the remaining amount. The complainant subsequently approached the vigilance bureau, leading to the trap and the arrest.