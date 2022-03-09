Cop sent to judicial custody for Rs10K bribe

Tribune News Service

Yamunanagar, March 8

A team of the State Vigilance Bureau, Yamunanagar, has arrested an Exempted Assistant Sub-Inspector (EASI) of the Haryana Police for accepting a bribe of Rs 10,000. The EASI was posted at Buria police station of the district.

The accused has been identified as Anil Kumar, who had allegedly demanded a bribe of Rs 20,000 to release the members of a family who had been brought to the police station in connection with a case of family dispute.

According to information, there was allegedly a dispute between Krishan Lal of Buria and his family members. One of the family members called about the dispute on ‘Dial 112’, following which, the police took Krishan Lal and some family members to Buria police station.

An agreement was reached between the family members in the police station, but despite the agreement, Kumar allegedly demanded Rs 20,000 to release the them.

He also allegedly threatened Krishan Lal and his family that if they didn’t pay Rs 20,000, he would register a case against them and arrest them.

The family gave Rs 10,000 at the time and told the EASI that they would pay the remaining Rs 10,000 later.

Mandeep Singh, in charge, State Vigilance Unit, Yamunanagar, said they received a complaint from Krishan Lal against the EASI, adding that a team of the unit caught Kumar red-handed in the police station while accepting the bribe from the complainant.

The EASI was produced before a court in Jagadhri on Tuesday and was sent to judicial custody. A case under Section 7 of the Prevention of Corruption Act has been registered against Kumar.