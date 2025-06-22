A Sub-Inspector of the Haryana Police identified as Pawan allegedly shot himself with his service revolver near the Rohtak PGIMS mortuary on Friday. PGIMS officials informed the police, following which a police team and forensic experts reached the spot.

Pawan belongs to Sundana village in Rohtak district. He was presently posted at Jhajjar. The police sent his body for an autopsy and initiated probe into the matter.