Home / Haryana / Cop ‘shoots’ self with service revolver in Rohtak

Cop ‘shoots’ self with service revolver in Rohtak

Belonged to Sundana village in Rohtak district
Tribune News Service
Rohtak, Updated At : 03:18 AM Jun 22, 2025 IST
A Sub-Inspector of the Haryana Police identified as Pawan allegedly shot himself with his service revolver near the Rohtak PGIMS mortuary on Friday. PGIMS officials informed the police, following which a police team and forensic experts reached the spot.

Pawan belongs to Sundana village in Rohtak district. He was presently posted at Jhajjar. The police sent his body for an autopsy and initiated probe into the matter.

