Cop shot at in Yamunanagar

Tribune News Service

Yamunanagar, May 6

A policeman was shot at by two bike-borne unidentified persons near Radaur town of Yamunanagar district on Friday.

The attackers fired two bullets that hit exempted sub-inspector (ESI) Satish Kumar, injuring him seriously. He was admitted to a private hospital of Yamunanagar.

According to the information available, a quarrel had taken place between two groups in Chhota Bans colony of Radaur town on Friday and ESI Satish Kumar, along with driver Sat Prakash, had gone there in a government vehicle at about 12.30 pm.

However, when they were returning to the police station from Chhota Bans, they saw two face-covered youths riding a motorcycle, which was without registration number on the telephone exchange road in Radaur.

The ESI tried to stop them, but they rode away on Radauri road. When the policemen chased them, the pillion rider of the motorcycle allegedly fired two bullets at Satish Kumar which hit him – on in the stomach and the other on his arm. After opening fire, the youths managed to escape from the spot.

The injured ESI was rushed to community health centre, Radaur, where he was referred to Trauma Centre, Yamunanagar. But he was taken to a private hospital of Yamunanagar.

After getting information of the firing, Superintendent of Police Surender Pal Singh, Deputy Superintendent of Police Rajat Gulia and SHO of Radaur police station Raj Kumar reached the spot.

The SP told mediapersons that soon after the incident, barricading had been done in the district.

SHO Raj Kumar said that a case had been registered against unidentified persons and CCTV footage was being checked.