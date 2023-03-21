Cop, tout held for demanding bribe

Tribune News Service

Ambala, March 20

A team of Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) today arrested a sub-inspector and a tout for allegedly demanding a bribe of Rs 10,000 in Ambala City for helping a person get anticipatory bail in the Excise Act case.

As per information, a team of the ACB arrested sub-inspector Samarpit, posted as the Baldev Nagar police post in-charge, and Anit Kumar, a tout, for demanding bribe from Sumit, a resident of Baldev Nagar.

Sumit had approached the ACB and stated that he was booked in connection with an Excise Act case and the police post in-charge had sought Rs 10,000 through a private person to help get anticipatory bail.

ACB inspector Sube Singh said the tout was caught red-handed while accepting bribe on behalf of the sub-inspector. The sub-inspector had also been arrested and further investigation was on, he said.

Meanwhile, the Superintendent of Police, Ambala, Jashandeep Singh Randhawa, said “Baldev Nagar police post in-charge has been arrested by the ACB. A departmental and disciplinary action will be initiated against him after getting all information about the case against him.”