Copper wires worth lakhs stolen from transformer-making unit

Tribune News Service

Karnal, January 22

A gang of 12 to15 armed robbers barged into a power transformer manufacturing and repairing factory at Nagla Chowk on Meerut Road on the intervening night of January 21 and January 22 and robbed copper wires and other goods worth lakhs, after taking the security guard and four other employees hostage at gunpoint.

As per the owner of the factory, Vikas Arora, a resident of Sector 5, the robbers took copper wires, other goods and equipment worth Rs 25-30 lakh with them.

He said the robbery took place between 12.45 am and 4 am. Armed assailants arrived in a mini-truck that they had parked near the factory.

The CCTV footage showed that around 10 armed robbers entered the factory after scaling the wall. They first held the security guard hostage at gunpoint and later four other employees. They tied them up at gunpoint in a room and called the other gang members inside the factory who were waiting outside the main gate. They took away a huge quantity of copper wires in a mini-truck, Arora told the police. They also took mobile phones and cash from the employees, he added.

A team from the forensic science laboratory (FSL) collected evidence from the crime scene. The SHO Sadar, Manoj Kumar, CIA-1, and CIA-3 teams also reached the crime scene and started an investigation.

“The footage of the CCTV cameras is being examined to identify the accused. Several inputs have been gathered which are being further developed,” said Ganga Ram Punia, Superintendent of Police.