Cops among three booked for graft, SHO absconding

Palwal, March 22
The police have registered a case under the Prevention of Corruption Act against three persons, including an Inspector of the Police Department.
- The three accused had allegedly sought a bribe of Rs 30,000 from a resident for removing the names of a man and his daughter from a case regarding domestic dispute.
- The ACB team caught the female Investigation Officer (IO) and agent red-handed, while the SHO managed to evade arrest.
The police have arrested a female Investigation Officer (IO) and an agent and launched a hunt to nab the Inspector, identified as Jitender, SHO of the sadar police station here. He allegedly fled when a team of the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) conducted a raid at the police station last evening.
It is revealed that the complainant had reported the matter to the ACB regarding the demand for bribe. Later the ACB laid a trap to nab the accused on Thursday.
But the person, who was asked to give money to the police officials at the police station, handed over a sum of Rs 30,000 to an agent, identified as Wahid, who was present there. The agent allegedly passed an amount of Rs 15,000 to the SHO and Rs 10,000 to Anita, the investigation officer in the case.
As per the police sources, the ACB team caught the IO and the agent red-handed, while the SHO managed to flee and evade arrest. The two arrested accused have been sent to police remand, stated a police official.
