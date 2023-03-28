Cops appointed gram & ward guards in Panipat

Tribune News Service

Mukesh Tandon

Panipat, March 27

To crack down on crime and revive the beat policing system, Superintendent of Police (SP) Shashank Kumar Sawan has appointed 476 personnel “gram prahris” (village guards) and “ward praharis” (ward guards) in all 195 villages and 43 wards of the municipal bodies in the district.

This is part of an initiative launched by Director General of Police (DGP) PK Agrawal across the state to improve the beat policing system.

Following the DGP’s directions, one “gram prahari” and one “ward prahari” have been appointed in each village and ward of the district.

The SP said, “The 476 police personnel will establish better coordination between the police and the public in villages and wards. This will improve information collection and keep tabs on criminals, gang members and their associates.”

All “gram prahris” and “ward praharis” will have to collect data on the population of villages/wards, number of houses and distance from police stations. They will also be required to maintain the contact details of sarpanches, panches, prominent people in their areas, ASHA workers and watchmen.

The “gram praharis” will maintain the record of school dropouts, as a majority of them get involved in criminal activities.

According to the police, Panipat witnessed a dip in heinous crimes in 2022 in comparison to 2021. For example, the incidents of snatching and robbery dipped by 25 per cent. There was a 17 per cent decline in rape cases and 19 per cent fall in POCSO cases.

The district police arrested 20 most-wanted criminals, 215 proclaimed offenders and 132 bail jumpers in 2022. They also solved 66 cases of murder out of 70 last year.

The police also initiated action against illegal weapons and recovered 106 country-made pistols from 124 accused. Besides, the police registered 120 cases under the NDPS Act and arrested 209 accused. The police seized 554 kg ganja, 154 kg opium trees, 34 kg poppy husk, 21.5 kg charas, 19.6 kg opium, 1.17 kg smack, 237 gram heroin, 672 capsules and 184 injections.

The police registered 369 cases against the liquor mafia and seized 22,859 bottles of country-made liquor, 9126 bottles of IMFL, 818 bottles of beer and 346 bottles of spurious liquor.

