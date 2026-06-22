Cops attach drug traffickers’ assets worth Rs 78.47 lakh

As part of the Nasha Mukt Haryana campaign, Hisar Police has attached assets worth Rs 78.47 lakh belonging to drug traffickers under Section 68-F of the NDPS Act, in a move aimed at tightening the noose around properties acquired through the proceeds of drug trafficking.

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Hisar Superintendent of Police (SP) Siddhant Jain said the police were no longer limiting their efforts to arresting drug traffickers but were also committed to dismantling the financial empires built through criminal activities.

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“We believe organised drug networks cannot be completely eradicated unless their illegal earnings and properties are targeted,” he said.

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According to official information, financial and property investigations carried out in various NDPS cases registered over the past three months revealed that the accused had purchased several vehicles and other assets using money earned through drug trafficking. Following verification of documents and completion of legal formalities, the properties were attached, a police spokesperson said.

The attached assets, valued at Rs 78.47 lakh, belonged to nine accused and included 16 vehicles — four cars, one motor cab, one six-wheeler Ashok Leyland canter, eight motorcycles and two Honda Activa scooters.

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The attached properties belonged to Vijaypal of Khajuwala village in Rajasthan; Gurpreet Singh alias Happy of Moga in Punjab; Satpal alias Satti of Pirawali in Hisar district; Bhupender Pal of Santnagar in Hisar; Sonu Kumar of Chamar Khera village in Hisar; Vikas alias Sarkari and Sanjay of Ambedkar Basti in Hisar town; Ravinder alias Bola of Dhani Sadalpur in Adampur town of Hisar; and Manish alias Gholu of Dhani Sadalpur in Hisar district.

Jain said those who endangered the future of young people through drug trafficking would not be spared.

“Hisar Police is keeping a close watch on every property purchased with drug money. Whether it is a vehicle, house, land or any other asset, if it has been acquired through the proceeds of crime, it will be seized under the law. Drug traffickers should abandon the misconception that illegal earnings can protect them. Now, both the drug money and freedom will be lost,” he said.

He added that Hisar Police would continue taking strict, effective and sustained action against drug traffickers to protect society, particularly the youth, from the harmful effects of drugs.

The SP also urged people to immediately inform the police about drug trafficking, the sale of narcotics or any suspicious activity. He said the identity of informants would be kept completely confidential, adding that the campaign to make Hisar drug-free, safe and healthy would continue through public cooperation, effective law enforcement and strict action.