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Home / Haryana / Cops beef up security for President Droupadi Murmu’s visit in Kurukshetra

Cops beef up security for President Droupadi Murmu’s visit in Kurukshetra

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Nitish Sharma
Tribune News Service
Kurukshetra, Updated At : 09:05 PM Oct 31, 2026 IST
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Senior police officials inspect Kurukshetra University ahead of President Droupadi Murmu’s visit.
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The Haryana Police have beefed up security in Kurukshetra for the visit of President of India Droupadi Murmu, who will attend the Haryana Day State-level celebration at Kurukshetra University on November 1.

As per the information, nearly 4,000 police personnel have been deployed for security.

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Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order) Sanjay Kumar reviewed the security arrangements and issued instructions to all officers deployed for security.

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The ADGP said robust security arrangements had been put in place for the visit of the President on November 1. The police have ensured tight security by deploying an adequate police force.

He said any negligence in the duties during the VVIP’s visit would not be tolerated.

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Earlier, ADGP Sanjay Kumar, Deputy Commissioner Vishram Kumar Meena, Superintendent of Police Chander Mohan, and other officers, including the SPs and DSPs from various districts, inspected the venues, including the Kurukshetra University Auditorium Hall, International Guest House, Gurukul Kurukshetra and the Bhadrakali Temple. Instructions were issued to all officials to ensure that all preparations were completed.

As per the police spokesman, a close watch is being kept with the help of CCTV cameras to monitor any suspicious elements or criminal activity. Furthermore, to ensure public safety, the district police and commando units are conducting search operations across the city. Anti-sabotage teams are conducting continuous checks at all venues, including the Kurukshetra University campus. District police teams are also inspecting hotels and guesthouses across the city. Metal detectors have been installed at all entry points to the venues and every individual attending the event will be required to pass through them.

During her visit, the President will also inaugurate the ‘Ratnavali’ state-level festival. The four-day festival will be held from November 1 to November 4. She will also offer prayers at the Bhadrakali Temple and also attend the Swami Shraddhanand Martyrdom Centenary Commemoration at Gurukul Kurukshetra.

Meena, said “The President will visit Kurukshetra for the 60th Haryana Day celebrations. For the state-level event, an exhibition has also been organised on the Kurukshetra University campus, showcasing the state’s glorious 60-year journey. All arrangements have been made for the President’s visit. A traffic advisory for the heavy vehicles has been issued and there will be no entry for the heavy vehicles in the city on November 1 until 8 pm.”

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