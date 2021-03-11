Cop's body found hanging at Rewari hotel

Tribune News Service

Rewari, May 28

A police head constable allegedly died by suicide by hanging himself at a hotel room here on Saturday. The deceased, Manoj of Ganiyar in Mahendragarh, was posted at the bus stand police post.

Sources said Manoj came to duty in the morning. As he wasn’t feeling well, he went to the hotel, located opposite the post, to rest. When he didn’t return, his colleagues went to the hotel, they added.

The police have to enter forcibly in the room where his body was found.