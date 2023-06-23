Cops challan 275 vehicles in Yamunanagar

Yamunanagar, June 22
Conducting a drive under the “sealing plan”, the police challaned 275 vehicles today. Barricades were put up at 40 places in the district from 10 am to 2 pm.
Chamkaur Singh, a police spokesperson, said 1,418 vehicles were checked during the drive. Of these, 275 were issued challans for the violation of traffic rules and one vehicle was impounded.
He said the drive was being carried out as per the instructions by IGP (Ambala range) Sibash Kabiraj.
