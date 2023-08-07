Cops confirm use of firearms, petrol bombs in Nuh clashes

Tribune News Service

Gurugram, August 6

In what has confirmed the use of firearms and petrol bombs in Nuh clashes, the police have found bullet shells and petrol-filled bottles in the nearby Aravalli hills during a special combing exercise.

Dedicated teams have been combing the Aravallis following tip-offs by residents of foothills about important evidence lying in the hills. Till the filing of this report, the teams had seized a country-made pistol and 10 bullet shells, over 20 empty glass bottles, three glass bottles half-filled with petrol and stones and ashes near the Nalhar temple. A senior official said combing was still on and the evidence so far had confirmed the use if firearms in Nuh clashes.

Nuh SP Narender Birjaniya has issued an ultimatum to all accused to surrender, saying the police will now switch to stricter measures to nab them. It may be noted that police teams have been facing major resistance during combing as villagers are blocking their way with cement pillars to stop police jeeps from going inside. Birjaniya held a special meeting with sarpanches, telling them to get all accused to surrender.

Meanwhile, the bulldozer punishment continued in Nuh today and 16 sites, including a hotel-cum-restaurant, were demolished. The hotel was allegedly was used to pelt stones at yatris.

According to the authorities, all buildings were identified in the CCTV and were used for stone pelting. DC Dhirender Khadgata said normalcy was returning to Nuh and, thus, the relaxation in curfew was extended to three hours tomorrow.

