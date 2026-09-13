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Home / Haryana / Cops crack kidnapping-robbery case in 24 hours

Cops crack kidnapping-robbery case in 24 hours

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Tribune News Service
Panipat, Updated At : 02:25 AM Sep 13, 2026 IST
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The Panipat police have claimed to solve a kidnap and robbery case within 24 hours with the arrest of two accused. The police produced the accused before the court on Saturday and the court sent them on two days police remand.

The accused have been identified as Rihan and Vikas of Hathwala village of the district.

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Vikas Kumar, DSP, Headquarters, clarified the complainant Pradeep of Machroli village presently living in Tugana of Baghpat district of Uttar Pradesh, owned a shop in Gannaur of Sonepat. On Thursday night, he was on the way to his home after shutting down his shop, on his motorcycle. When he reached the Khojkipur flyover, three unknown persons stopped him and one of the youths took his mobile phone from his pocket and forcibly took him to kachha bandh in Khojkipur. Seizing the opportunity, Pradeep jumped from the motorcycle.

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Following the complaint of Pradeep, the Bapoli police have registered a case under sections of kidnapping and robbery and began a probe into the matter.

DSP Vikas further said taking a serious note over the crime incident, the matter has been handed over to CIA-1 team led by Inspector Virender. The team activated the sources and also searched more than 20 CCTV cameras installed near the crime spot and at all possible roads and got the vital clues.

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Following a tipoff on Friday late evening, the police team nabbed Rihan and Vikas from Hathwala bus stand. During the preliminary investigation, the accused admitted their involvement in the crime along with their one more associate and disclosed that they were used to taking drugs. They further revealed to fulfil their demand for the drugs and to earn money through shortcuts, they committed the crime, the DSP Headquarter added.

Both the accused were produced in the court on Saturday and were sent to two days police custody for further investigation, the DSP maintained.

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