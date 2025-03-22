Cops face tough task to remove permanent structure from Singhu

The Delhi Police have begun removing barricades from the Singhu border to restore the normal flow of traffic on the National Highway-44. However, the police are facing a tough time to break the concrete iron mixed boulders and walls.

Though the work of the removal of barricades is being carried out on a war-footing, it would take more than three to four days for smooth traffic flow from the Singhu border.

The Delhi Police had sealed the Singhu border with multiple layers of barricades -- concrete blocks, container filled with soil, concrete-iron mixed cemented walls, barbed wires and iron nails -- on February 13 last year due to the farmers’ call to protest in the national capital.

However, having learnt their lessons from the last farmers’ agitation in 2020, the police not only barricaded the main carriageway, but also sealed the service lanes on both sides to stop farmers from marching to Delhi.

The Haryana Police stopped the farmers at the Shambhu border. Following which, the police reopened the service lanes and later opened the single lanes on the main carriageway of the NH-44 on March 13.

The police on Thursday began removing the barricades from the lanes on the flyover. Heavy machinery has been pressed into service at Singhu to remove barricades. But it is not an easy task to remove these barricades.

Sanjay Singla, president, Zila Vyapar Mandal said a huge traffic jam was witnessed daylong as the permanent barricades were being removed by the machines. He appealed to the people to choose other ways to go to Delhi till the barricades were removed.

Subhash Gupta, director, Kundli Industrial Association, said the Delhi Police had constructed the permanent structures of RCC at Singhu which would take considerable time to be removed.