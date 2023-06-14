Cops flag concern over criminals in liquor trade

Tribune News Service

Rohtak, June 13

Gangsters and criminal elements engaged in liquor trade reportedly use the money earned from this business to fund criminal activities. Taking a serious note of the matter, the police authorities have flagged their concern and written a letter to the Excise Department, urging them to check the entry of criminal elements in the liquor trade.

Hold over vends As per intelligence inputs and police sources, a gangster is running 20 liquor vends in Rohtak through a proxy contractor and his partners, while another person with a criminal record operates through his own firm and is running eight vends in the district.

The communique sent from the Police Department to the excise authorities states that gangster Anil Chhippi runs 20 vends through a proxy contractor and his partners, while Ashish Nain, who also has a criminal record, runs eight vends through his own firm.

“Chhippi is named in 16 cases of loot, dacoity and murder and runs liquor vends from jail through proxy contractors. He is currently lodged in the Tihar Jail,” the communique points out, adding that Nain is named in three cases of murder and attempt to murder etc.

“Apart from intelligence inputs, questioning of certain criminals associated with different gangs also indicated their involvement in the liquor trade. Hence, we have written to the Excise Department not to grant liquor licences to persons having a criminal record or those being used by gangsters as proxy contractors,” Rohtak SP Himanshu Garg said.

The excise authorities had been asked to exclude suspicious characters from the upcoming licensing process and cancel the existing licences of such elements, if possible, he added.