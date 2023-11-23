Cops gear up to deal with pendency

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, November 22

In order to ensure effective police action in Gurugram, the officials have been directed that a pendency of complaints and investigations into registered cases will be a concern of the investigating officer in the police department.

Feedback service on complaints A feedback service had been started in Haryana on the state DGP’s instructions. Under this service, after a complaint is resolved, the complainant is called by the police feedback cell.

The official concerned will be accountable if the complaint goes pending for over a month and if the officer is not able to provide a satisfactory answer, strict action will be taken against him. Sharing details, a senior police officer said the complaints received in every police station will be monitored by the in-charge and the ACP concerned.

Home Minister Anil Vij had asked for a list of all investigating officers under whom complaints had been pending for more than a year, following which, answers were sought from them. In an absence of satisfactory answers, 14 investigating officers, posted in the Gurugram police, were suspended on Vij’s orders.

#Gurugram