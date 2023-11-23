Cops gear up to deal with pendency

Gurugram, November 22
In order to ensure effective police action in Gurugram, the officials have been directed that a pendency of complaints and investigations into registered cases will be a concern of the investigating officer in the police department.
Feedback service on complaints
A feedback service had been started in Haryana on the state DGP’s instructions. Under this service, after a complaint is resolved, the complainant is called by the police feedback cell.
The official concerned will be accountable if the complaint goes pending for over a month and if the officer is not able to provide a satisfactory answer, strict action will be taken against him. Sharing details, a senior police officer said the complaints received in every police station will be monitored by the in-charge and the ACP concerned.
Home Minister Anil Vij had asked for a list of all investigating officers under whom complaints had been pending for more than a year, following which, answers were sought from them. In an absence of satisfactory answers, 14 investigating officers, posted in the Gurugram police, were suspended on Vij’s orders.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Cop killed as Nihangs clash over gurdwara takeover in Punjab's Kapurthala
A nihang, who had positioned himself on top of a tree, is le...
India reacts to allegations of ‘its involvement’ in plot to kill Sikh separatist in US
Bagchi says inputs pertained to the 'nexus between organised...
Fresh firing erupts in J-K's Rajouri
The firing resumed after a night-long halt in Bajimaal area ...
Fire breaks out in Mumbai high-rise building; 135 people rescued
The blaze erupts at 3.40 am on the third floor of the buildi...