Cops get nod to freeze peddler’s properties worth Rs 5 cr

Tribune News Service

Karnal, March 30

Tightening the noose around drug peddlers, the Karnal Police have once again got permission from the authorities concerned in New Delhi to freeze properties worth Rs 5 crore of a drug peddler.

With this step, the Karnal police got freezing orders for properties worth Rs 15 crore of drug peddlers in the past one year, including a property of Rs 1.5 crore, of the same accused.

“The authorities have allowed the freezing of the movable and immovable properties worth Rs 5 crore of Kehar Singh, a resident of Dhantodi in Kurukshetra district, including three houses, a tractor, an SUV, 7 acres of land in Yamunanagar and Kurukshetra districts,” said Ganga Ram Punia, Superintendent of Police (SP).

In January this year, we got the order of freezing his properties worth Rs 1.5 crore, the SP added.

These properties cannot be sold, transferred or gifted to anyone. The accused got a time of 45 days to submit his point of view, otherwise these properties would be taken into the possession of the Union Government, said the SP.