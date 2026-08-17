Cops hurling stones at protesters in Hansi ‘blatant hooliganism’: Abhay

Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) national president Abhay Singh Chautala today condemned the alleged stone-pelting by police personnel, including Hansi Superintendent of Police Vinod Kumar, during a protest against Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini’s Independence Day function in Hansi.

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Chautala said the alleged action of the police could not be described as legitimate police conduct and amounted to “blatant hooliganism” and a serious violation of the law.

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The remarks came after violent clashes broke out between the police and protesters in Hansi on Saturday. The protesters had announced their opposition to the CM’s programme to register their dissent over the alleged failure of the police to arrest the main accused in the murder of a dairy operator.

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Six cops, including the Hansi SP, and several protesters were reportedly injured in the clashes.

According to reports, the SP, accompanied by police personnel, some of them in plain clothes, was seen allegedly throwing stones at the protesters. The SP, who suffered a minor wrist injury, had maintained that the police retaliated after protesters pelted stones at them to keep them at bay.

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Chautala, however, termed the incident “shameful, disgraceful, and entirely unlawful”, saying it was unprecedented for an officer of the rank of SP to personally engage in stone-pelting against demonstrators. He said the incident raised serious concerns over the alleged misuse of authority and erosion of the justice system.

“No police regulations authorise its officers to throw stones at peaceful protesters. The use of such excessive and barbaric tactics in the name of crowd control or maintaining public order is completely unacceptable,” he said. Chautala demanded the strictest disciplinary and legal action against the SP for his alleged misconduct.