Cops impound 2 vehicles used in illegal mining

Tribune News Service

Hisar, May 19

A team of the Chief Minister’s Flying Squad and the Mining Department conducted a raid at a site where illegal sand mining was allegedly being done at Naloi village in Bhiwani district today.

The raiding team imposed a fine of Rs 8.30 lakh on the two vehicles impounded from the spot and began action in this regard.

The police said the joint team raided the field of a farmer Ganpat Singh under the Siwani police station. It found that the mining was being carried out without any approval from the Mining Department. The raiding team impounded a JCB machine and a dumper filled with sand from the spot.

Sources said the dumper was owned by Sandeep, a resident of Miran village, while it was being driven by Anil, a resident of Gaidawas village. The JCB machine was being operated by Ajay of Gorchi village in Bhiwani district.

The police said the impounded vehicles would be released after the vehicle owners deposited the penalty.