Cops issue 44 challans over use of phone while driving

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, September 19

In a special drive against those using mobile phones while driving, the Gurugram traffic police have issued 44 challans and imposed a cumulative fine of Rs 2.2 lakh on the offenders.

According to the police, a special drive was carried out by the city traffic police under the supervision of DCP (Traffic) Virender Vij to check the use of phones while driving.

As part of the campaign, vehicles were checked at various places by different teams of the traffic police. Challans were issued to those found using mobile phones while driving.

A senior traffic official said, “As many as 44 drivers were found to be using mobile phones while driving. Challans were issued to them under the Motor Vehicle Act.”

#Gurugram