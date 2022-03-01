Cops launch search on tip-off about arms hidden in unoccupied Gurugram house

Gurugram, March 1
The police here launched a search operation on Tuesday morning following information that illegal arms and ammunition were hidden in an unoccupied building near a CNG petrol pump in Sector 31 where three people were hacked to death a day earlier, sources said.
They said the police swung into action on information that hand grenade and detonators were hidden in the house where no one resided.
Deputy Commissioner of Police (crime) Rajiv Deswal has reached the spot and a search operation has been started. The local bomb squad has also arrived.
The police have barricaded the building, diverted all vehicles from the area and stopped the movement of passersby as well.
Police officials refused to divulge the details.
They said a search operation is under way.
The house is just metres away from a CNG pump whose three employees were hacked to death using sharp weapons in the early hours of Monday. With PTI
