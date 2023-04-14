Cops raid 50 locations to nab Bhau gang members

Rohtak, April 13
Fifty teams of the Rohtak range police conducted raids at more than 50 locations in Rohtak, Sonipat, Jhajjar and Delhi under Operation Search for eight to 12 hours on Thursday to nab most-wanted gangster Himanshu Bhau and his accomplices.
A Rohtak sarpanch had recently alleged that someone had demanded Rs 50 lakh from him in the name of Bhau gang.
Thirty raiding parties of Rohtak police and 20 of Jhajjar police were constituted for the operation guided by Rohtak range Inspector-General of Police Rakesh Kumar Arya, Rohtak SP Himanshu Garg and Jhajjar SP Arpit Jain.
Arya said the raiding teams comprised 640 police personnel, including four gazetted officers, 16 inspectors and 76 women police officials.
Raids were conducted at the possible hideouts of the gangsters and the operation began at 6 am, he added.
The raiding teams confiscated several computers, laptops, CPUs, hard disks, mobile phones, pen drives, IDs, cash, illegal weapons, ATM/debit cards and other such material which may contain information about the wanted criminals.
“The confiscated articles will be thoroughly examined by specialist officials of the Police Department,” said the IGP, adding that such surprise raids would continue to be conducted from time to time to nab the wanted criminals and gangsters.
