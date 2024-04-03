Cops raid Badkhal house over IPL betting, attacked

Faridabad, April 2
A team of the crime branch was allegedly attacked by some residents during a raid against betting on IPL matches at Badkhal village last night.
Three injured, three arrested
- While the police resorted to lathi-charge to disperse the mob, three police personnel — identified as Sandeep, Rakesh and Sahdev — received minor injuries in the attack.
- The police apprehended three of the accused — Javed, Ashu and Fakruddin — on charges of assaulting the police.
According to police sources, the incident took place around 10 pm on Monday, when the cops raided a house following inputs that some persons at the village were involved in betting on IPL matches.
It is reported that some residents threw stones on the police team and their vehicle when the police started checking the premises of a resident, identified as Akhtar. It is alleged that the betting was going on at his house.
While the police resorted to lathi-charge to disperse the mob, three police personnel — identified as Sandeep, Rakesh and Sahdev — sustained minor injuries. The police apprehended three of the accused — Javed, Ashu and Fakruddin — on charges of assaulting the police.
Some of the persons involved in betting fled the spot, but more persons are likely to be arrested soon, said a police official.
