Cops, sarpanches clash in Jind

Tribune News Service

Jind, February 20

The police used mild force to disperse protesting sarpanches when the latter were sitting on a dharna at the gate of the mini secretariat here today. The sarpanches have been demanding the withdrawal of the e-tendering process in development works in the villages for many days.

The sarpanches carried out a demonstration in the town and reached the mini secretariat to submit a memorandum of their demands to the DC. The City Magistrate went to the sarpanches, but they refused to hand over the memorandum to him.

After some time, the DSP Rohtas Dhull arrived at the mini secretariat but the protesting sarpanches refused entry to him as well. Later, some sarpanches entered into an argument with the police, which led to tussle on both sides. The police, however, used force to disperse the protesters and also detained some of them as a precautionary measure.