Cops save drowning girl, in Ambala, earn praise

Ambala Superintendent of Police Ajit Singh Shekhawat has issued commendation certificates to an Assistant Sub-Inspector and two home guard personnel for saving the life of a girl, who was drowning in a pond in Ambala City, recently.

As per the information, ASI Rampal, and Home Guard Mange Ram and Krishan Kumar were on traffic management duty at Agarsen Chowk near Mahavir Park on Monday, when at 2.20 pm, they came to know that a 20-year-old girl was drowning in the pond of the park. As there was no rope, home guards Krishan Kumar used his trousers as a rope to pull Mange Ram, who held the girl from one hand. The policemen showed teamwork, saved the girl, and took her to Civil Hospital, Ambala City, for treatment.

The act of bravery has earned praise not only from the department but the residents too.

The Ambala police spokesman said the Ambala Superintendent of Police honoured the brave police personnel deployed on traffic duty on Tuesday evening, who risked their own lives to save a drowning student, a resident of Kesri village, on March 9. They had come to know that a young woman was drowning in a nearby pond. She is a student at an institution in Ambala City. Realising the gravity of the situation, Mange Ram, without wasting a moment and without fear for his own life, jumped into the deep pond.

The officers displayed remarkable presence of mind during the rescue operation. They used their own clothes to pull the student to safety. The officers not only rescued her but also immediately took her to the hospital in an e-rickshaw and saved her life by providing timely treatment.

Ambala Superintendent of Police, Ajit Singh Shekhawat, said, “We are proud of our police personnel who risked their lives to save a young girl. True service lies in fulfilling the duty of humanity along with its responsibilities. This courageous act is a source of inspiration for the entire police force and society. Every citizen should always be ready to help the helpless and destitute.”