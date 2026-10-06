Cops seize 281-gm heroin in Fatehabad, two arrested

The Anti-Narcotics Cell of Fatehabad Police has arrested two people and recovered 281 grams of heroin, estimated to be worth around Rs 56 lakh.

DSP Jai Singh said the action was carried out on Monday by a police team led by Sub-Inspector Vedpal. The team was conducting patrol and checking operations when it received information about a suspected drug supply. Police reached the Akkanwali bypass bridge and arrested Harshdeep alias Bagga, a resident of Peerawali in Hisar district, and Sharanjit Kaur alias Kajal, a resident of Bathinda, Punjab.

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During a search, police recovered 281 grams of heroin from the two accused. A case has been registered at Sadar Fatehabad Police Station under Sections 21(C), 61 and 85 of the NDPS Act.

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According to police, preliminary questioning revealed that the heroin was allegedly to be supplied in the Peerawali area of Hisar. Investigators are now trying to establish where the drug was sourced and who was supposed to receive it.

Police are also investigating the wider supply network and identifying possible suppliers, buyers and others connected with the case.

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DSP Jai Singh said strict action would be taken against anyone found involved in drug trafficking. Fatehabad Police also appealed to the public to report any suspicious drug-related activity, assuring that the identity of informants would be kept confidential.