Cops solve property dealer’s murder mystery in 48 hours

The Hansi police have solved the murder of a property dealer within 48 hours and arrested the main accused, officials said. Haryana Director General of Police Ajay Singhal lauded the cops for cracking the blind murder case through a scientific and evidence-based investigation. He announced a cash reward of Rs 50,000 and a commendation certificate for the police team.

On February 3, property dealer Subhash Chand was found dead at his office in Sector 6 under City Police Station. Superintendent of Police Amit Yashvardhan said there were no clear clues initially. Teams from city police station, crime branch and scene of crime unit reached the spot and collected forensic evidence. Based on the family’s statement, a case was registered and 15 police teams were formed to trace the accused.

On Thursday night, the police arrested main accused Gurmeet. He tried to escape on seeing the police and was injured during the attempt. He is currently undergoing treatment. The police said more suspects may be involved in the murder and efforts were underway to arrest them.

Preliminary investigation revealed the crime was planned as a robbery. The accused allegedly targeted the victim for his gold jewellery and used Gurmeet’s motorcycle during the crime. The police said further investigation was underway.