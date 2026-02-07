DT
Tribune Holiday Sale Winners Announced
Home / Haryana / Cops solve property dealer’s murder mystery in 48 hours

Cops solve property dealer’s murder mystery in 48 hours

Main accused arrested; DGP announces Rs 50,000 reward for police team

Our Correspondent
Sirsa, Updated At : 03:00 AM Feb 07, 2026 IST
The murder accused in custody of the police at a hospital in Sirsa.
The Hansi police have solved the murder of a property dealer within 48 hours and arrested the main accused, officials said. Haryana Director General of Police Ajay Singhal lauded the cops for cracking the blind murder case through a scientific and evidence-based investigation. He announced a cash reward of Rs 50,000 and a commendation certificate for the police team.

On February 3, property dealer Subhash Chand was found dead at his office in Sector 6 under City Police Station. Superintendent of Police Amit Yashvardhan said there were no clear clues initially. Teams from city police station, crime branch and scene of crime unit reached the spot and collected forensic evidence. Based on the family’s statement, a case was registered and 15 police teams were formed to trace the accused.

On Thursday night, the police arrested main accused Gurmeet. He tried to escape on seeing the police and was injured during the attempt. He is currently undergoing treatment. The police said more suspects may be involved in the murder and efforts were underway to arrest them.

Preliminary investigation revealed the crime was planned as a robbery. The accused allegedly targeted the victim for his gold jewellery and used Gurmeet’s motorcycle during the crime. The police said further investigation was underway.

