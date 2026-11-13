Cops step up vigil on criminal routes in Fatehabad, install 5,326 CCTV cameras

With 5,326 CCTV cameras installed at 3,423 locations, Fatehabad is expanding its surveillance network to keep an eye on public places, markets, roads and key entry points. The network covers both urban and rural areas and is expected to help police monitor suspicious activities and identify suspects after criminal incidents.

According to the available data, 4,473 cameras have been installed at 2,882 locations, including houses, shops, commercial establishments and roads. Another 855 high-tech cameras cover 541 sensitive locations, including major crossings and district border points.

The cameras at entry and exit points can help track vehicles entering or leaving the district, while those in markets and public areas may provide useful footage in cases of theft, snatching, robbery and other crimes.

SP Nikita Khattar said the police were focusing on the use of technology to strengthen security and improve crime detection. She said CCTV surveillance would help keep track of suspicious movements and provide important clues during investigations.

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The footage can also help investigators trace the movements of suspects and identify the routes taken by them after committing a crime, she added.

Meanwhile the locals said, the effectiveness of the network would depend on regular monitoring, camera maintenance and timely access to footage during investigations.