Cops to bring gangster on production warrant

Yamunanagar, November 15

Shamsher Singh, alias Monu Rana, allegedly associated with a gang, shall be brought in Yamunanagar district on production warrant for interrogation in connection with the hooch tragedy which claimed 18 lives in Yamunanagar district and two in Ambala.

The police have applied in a Jagadhri court for his production warrant for November 18. He is reportedly lodged in a jail of Haryana.

Name crops up during interrogation It has been alleged that gangster Monu Rana was associated with the liquor vend of Phunsgarh village from where spurious liquor was supplied to ‘khurdas’ (sellers), who then sold the liquor to the villagers

Sources said that his name cropped up in the case during revelations made by the arrested persons

The district police produced six accused before a court in Jagadhri on Wednesday.

The district police produced Gaurav Kamboj, Mange Ram, Pradeep, Gaurav, Rocky and Kapil in a court in Jagadhri today.

The court sent Gaurav Kamboj, Mange Ram and Pradeep to two-day police remand and Gaurav, Rocky and Kapil were sent to judicial custody.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Ganga Ram Punia said they had applied for the production warrant of Monu. He said Nishant Rana of Golni village was arrested today in connection with the case and he would be produced in court tomorrow.

The police have so far arrested 14 persons in connection with the case.

